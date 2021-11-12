After years of relative success with the England national team, despite a lack of trophies, Gareth Southgate remains a man much in demand.

So much so that The Sun are reporting that the Football Association are preparing to offer to double his current salary in order that they can keep him in the role beyond World Cup 2022.

It’s as much to do with keeping certain Premier League clubs at bay as anything else, with it believed that Southgate would like to get back into club management at some point.

It’s understandable why he is so sought after.

Not only has he shown himself to be an astute tactician and a born winner, but his empathy and loyalty to his players has been reciprocated, making for a much more harmonious squad.

A thoroughly modern manager, Southgate has stuck rigidly to a set of principles which has won him as many plaudits as his style of play.

Ultimately, the decision will remain his and his alone, but the FA are certainly not making it any easier for him.