Incredible Ndidi stat proves Leicester City have world-class player on their hands

Leicester City’s recruitment team deserve a huge pat on their back following their decision to sign defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

Ndidi, 24, joined the Foxes back in 2017 after he agreed to move from Belgian side, Genk, in a deal worth a modest £15.8m.

Since arriving at the King Power Stadium, the talented Nigerian has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most impressive players.

After already going on to feature in 187 matches, in all competitions, Ndidi has established himself as one of Brendan Rodgers’ most valued players.

The defensive midfielder’s inspired form has seen him linked with some huge clubs, including the likes of Manchester United (Fichajes) and more recently Real Madrid (Fichajes), however, Leicester City will certainly be hoping they can retain the 24-year-old.

Wilfried Ndidi in action for Leicester City.

In fact, despite what has already been a hugely impressive four years in England’s top-flight, Ndidi’s development appears to be continuing in an upwards trajectory.

A recent stat, highlighting his performances so far this season, has emerged which proves just how integral he has become.

According to WhoScored, the Nigerian midfielder ranks highest among all of Europe’s players in several areas. Most impressively – all of the areas Ndidi tops the charts in are aspects that are vital to being a dominant defensive midfielder.

Still, with three years left on his deal, Leicester City will surely soon face a major decision – try to tie the midfielder down on a new contract or sell him on for a fee that is likely to reflect his world-class status.

