With Lionel Messi having left Barcelona in the summer, the temptation to somehow engineer another statement signing is obvious.

Notwithstanding the financial problems that the Catalan club find themselves with, one former presidential candidate has hinted at the possibility of a headline-grabbing signing that would have the whole of European football sitting up and taking notice.

It’s fair to suggest that things probably haven’t gone to plan for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Although the Portuguese has been the match winner on multiple occasions already, the attitude of his team-mates has left a lot to be desired.

Speaking to La Poteria and according to AS cited by Sport Witness, Toni Freixa was asked about the possibility of Ronaldo joining Xavi’s revolution at Barcelona.

“If there is a time to do this madness it is now,” he said, lighting the blue touch paper.

Whilst a move wouldn’t appear to necessarily be a problem for Ronaldo, given that it’s believed he would’ve signed for Manchester City before joining United, how Real Madrid and Barcelona supporters would feel is an entirely different story.