Given that he’s not been a regular starter for some time now, the news that Manchester City have finally put a price on Raheem Sterling’s head isn’t a huge surprise.

After a superb individual performance at Euro 2020 for England, the wide man failed to replicate that form from the get go with his club, and Pep Guardiola has clearly seen enough.

Metro quote sources as suggesting that the player will be available for £45m next summer, with the report also noting that the idea of playing in La Liga appeals to Sterling.

Barcelona are a name being mentioned in dispatches but, frankly, they should steer well clear.

For a start, Sterling is far too individual to be a good fit for the Catalan outfit. One only needs to take a look at his highlights reel to understand that his decision making leaves a lot to be desired.

It’s rare that he’ll pass to a team-mate better placed and defensively he is very poor. Both are pre-requisites at Barca.

It’s likely that there’ll be no shortage of takers because he hasn’t yet reached the age where players are generally believed to be at their peak, though the fact that City are therefore willing to let him go should tell you everything.