Eddie Howe has really fallen on his feet at Newcastle, not just because of the size of club that he’s now managing but because of the expected financial resources that he’ll have at his disposal.

The task the new manager initially has at the Magpies is to stave off the threat of relegation and, thereafter, hopefully take them to league, cup and European success.

None of it will happen overnight of course, and to that end the Toon Army will need to be patient.

For his part, Howe will need to ensure that he buys the right calibre of player to help dig them out of the hole that they currently find themselves in.

The Mirror cite reports as suggesting that Newcastle will have as much as £50m to spend in January.

With the likes of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson all reported to be unhappy with a lack of playing time at Manchester United, it’s entirely possible that Howe could make a move for all three.

The two midfielders would add some depth to the squad as well as giving them a more significant presence in attack, whilst the custodian needs to be playing first-team football rather than being stuck on the bench.