Manchester United Women are set to play a historic fixture next season when they play in front of fans for the first time at Old Trafford.

Via Sky Sports, the announcement reveals that the fixture between Man United and Everton in the Women’s Super League set to be played on March 27 will be played in front of a crowd at Old Trafford for the first time.

While Old Trafford has hosted a WSL game before, a 2-0 win over West Ham last season, it has never hosted a game that has seen a crowd alongside it, so this will come as a big moment for the club as a whole, the women’s team and supporters and followers of the WSL.

The normal home of the United women’s team, the Leigh Sports Village, holds a paltry 12,000 spectators compared with Old Trafford’s massive 75,000 seater capacity, making it the largest club stadium in England.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the news, MU Women head coach Marc Skinner said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity and another fantastic milestone for this team to play at Old Trafford in front of thousands of fans.”

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, later added: “This is going to be a significant moment for the women’s team and the club.

“We encourage all fans interested to secure a ticket early for what will be a terrific occasion.”

Man United Women currently sit in fifth place in the WSL, two points behind third place Tottenham Hotspur and four points in front of current Women’s FA Cup holders Manchester City.