The story of Kheira Hamraoui being assaulted by masked men on the instructions of her Paris Saint-Germain team-mate, Aminata Diallo, is just about the most unsavoury football story to make the headlines this season.

It was believed that Diallo ordered the hit because she was fed up with Hamraoui being given her place in the team, so by having her injured it would leave the way clear for her to play.

However, news of the attack came to light and Diallo was promptly suspended by her club pending further enquiries.

BBC Sport detail a report from the Versailles prosecutor’s office that says “”The investigation is ongoing in order to identify the attackers and their accomplices,” and two individuals are “no longer being detained.”

Whilst enquiries are ongoing, one can only begin to imagine the tension behind the scenes on the training pitch.

It isn’t immediately clear what the PSG hierarchy intend to do with Diallo’s registration in the meantime, given that Hamraoui’s injuries are likely to mean she will miss a game or two.