It was always known that the 2022/23 Premier League season would be entirely different from any others that have gone before, owing to the fact that the World Cup would be being played in the winter.

What wasn’t understood until this week was how those in power at the Football Association were going to deal with the fixture list.

Suffice to say that they haven’t done a great job of it, leaving just eight days between the World Cup final and the resumption of proceedings in the English top-flight.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

According to a statement on the official Premier League website, the 2022/23 campaign will begin on August 6, 2022.

The 12/13 November will see match day 16 take place as normal before games are then suspended until Boxing Day.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘He’ll feel relaxed now’ – Pundit says Tottenham’s Harry Kane will have unburdened himself after admitting mental struggles Video: ‘Brutal’ – Pundit can’t believe Steven Gerrard has just upped and left Rangers for Aston Villa Dani Alves’ attempts to court Barcelona are futile with club only interested in looking forwards

The World Cup final is on Sunday, December 18, 2022, meaning that those Premier League players competing in the final will have eight days before they’re back playing again – assuming their club managers see fit for them to do so.

The season will end on May 28, 2023.