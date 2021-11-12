Report: Juventus to have eyes on River Plate starlet’s next few matches

Julián Álvarez is the star of Argentine football this season. The River Plate forward has scored 15 goals in 16 games, which has caught the eyes of various European clubs.

Marca reports that Juventus will follow the 21-year-old’s next matches to see if they will try to get him signed. According to the report, The Turin-based club has ambassadors in Argentina who will follow the level of Álvarez with the National Team (if he participates) and River Plate.

Juventus believes that the Argentine forward would be an intriguing signing for next season. Furthermore, the Serie A side believes that he has the necessary projection to achieve a good level in Italian football.

Last summer, Juventus added Kaio Jorge, and it seems as though they want to dip their toes into the South American market for Álvarez. The Italian club wants to see if either the Argentine or Brazilian can be their long-term solution at forward, considering Álvaro Morata’s loan expires in June.

River Plate wants to renew Álvarez’s contract since it ends in December 2022 to get the maximum return for the young attacker.