Ronald Koeman could be set for a swift return to management with Scottish Champions Rangers.

According to reports from The Sun, Rangers are considering the Dutchman as a candidate to replace Steven Gerrard as manager of the club, after Gerrard left in favour of taking over the Aston Villa job after it became available.

Koeman was sacked last month as manager of Barcelona with the team struggling both domestically and in the Champions League, with a major threat of them being eliminated in the group stage.

The 58-year-old has plenty of experience at the top of club football coaching, previously managing Ajax, Valencia, Benfica and PSV as well as Premier League sides Southampton and Everton.

His experience with Southampton and Everton mean he is no stranger to the language barrier, something that will no doubt be useful should Rangers decide to pursue him as an option.

However The Sun’s report also indicates that Koeman is not the favourite for the position, with former Rangers player Giovanni van Bronckhorst the front runner to take over Gerrard.

Whatever manager Rangers opt to go for will need to be one who can challenge for the Scottish Premiership title, as they look to win back-to-back titles for the first time since their relegation down the Scottish pyramid for going into liquidation.