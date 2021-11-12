There appears to be so much wrong at Barcelona at present that you’d have to be an absolute fool not to have any idea as to the extent of the undertaking that Xavi Hernandez has.

The former midfielder was announced as the club’s new manager earlier this week, with his first match in charge being the Catalan derby a week on Saturday against Espanyol.

In the meantime, it’s believed that he will be talking to president, Joan Laporta, and CEO, Ferran Reverter, about potential signings in the January transfer window.

Perhaps in so doing, he’ll realise how difficult a task he has.

According to ESPN sources, the new man in charge will have less than €10m to spend on new players, unless he can offload some existing squad members.

Perhaps, by having such severe financial constraints forced upon them, it will sharpen minds and Xavi will ensure that he gets the maximum from what he has in situ.

If he’s able to end the season in a positive fashion, that’ll be the first step on the rung to future success, with more money potentially available as his tenure continues.