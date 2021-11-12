“Time to go Southgate” – These England fans react to the line up against Albania

England National Team
Posted by

England will face off against Albania tonight at Wembley stadium, in a fixture that could see England secure their qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has opted to go for a safety first approach with his line up tonight, reverting back to the system that got England all the way to the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup and what was used to varying degree’s of success for England during Euro 2020, when England progressed all the way to the final.

Should England win tonight then they will need just a point against San Marino on the final match day in order to secure their place as first in the group, a position that will secure a spot at the World Cup set to take place next November.

However, a defeat tonight would put England in danger of being overtaken by both Poland and Albania come the final group game. Poland are just three points behind England as it stands and Albania are only five.

Southgate seems to be taking no chances tonight as seen with his tactical approach. Here’s what some fans think about the line up:

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Scotland go one step closer to World Cup qualification after goal against Moldova
Incredible Ndidi stat proves Leicester City have world-class player on their hands
Fabrizio Romano gives former Barcelona star the ‘Here We Go’ treatment ahead of sensational return

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight and will be broadcast on ITV.

More Stories Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.