England will face off against Albania tonight at Wembley stadium, in a fixture that could see England secure their qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has opted to go for a safety first approach with his line up tonight, reverting back to the system that got England all the way to the semi-finals in the 2018 World Cup and what was used to varying degree’s of success for England during Euro 2020, when England progressed all the way to the final.

Should England win tonight then they will need just a point against San Marino on the final match day in order to secure their place as first in the group, a position that will secure a spot at the World Cup set to take place next November.

However, a defeat tonight would put England in danger of being overtaken by both Poland and Albania come the final group game. Poland are just three points behind England as it stands and Albania are only five.

Southgate seems to be taking no chances tonight as seen with his tactical approach. Here’s what some fans think about the line up:

Back 5 & 2 DM’s vs Albania and we’re giving him a new contract ? — Will (@willreyner) November 12, 2021

Setting up not to get beat again at home ?

It's time to go Southgate ? Southgate OUT — Gavin ? (@Gavstar79) November 12, 2021

Putting the best RB in the world on the bench? — Daniel (@drc_52) November 12, 2021

Where is Saka????? — OmondiWinston (@Itiswinny) November 12, 2021

England will never win a tournament with southgate at the wheel! — Afctimo (@_yrn_timo_) November 12, 2021

What a poor, needlessly defensive and biased team selection. A back 5 with 2 DM’s against (with no disrespect) Albania? Players who are a) out of form and b) getting no game time at their respective clubs? Very disappointing for a sold out Wembley. ? — Ryan Littlewood (@Ryyymann) November 12, 2021

Can’t understand why Kane is on the team sheet & captaining another England match.

Only one captain on there and without doubt has to be Jordan Henderson. Kane isn’t a leader or inspirational to anyone, should be at home with his family….! — Ray (@S9RCN) November 12, 2021

451 – England's starting XI tonight have 451 caps between them, the most for an England starting XI under Gareth Southgate and most since September 2013 vs Ukraine (471). Experience. https://t.co/p4VS77t7vq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2021

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight and will be broadcast on ITV.