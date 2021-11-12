It’s often forgotten that footballers suffer from the same issues as the everyday man in the street.
The amount of money they earn makes little difference if they’re struggling mentally, and that’s certainly something that could’ve been levelled at Tottenham’s Harry Kane since his proposed move to Manchester City fell through.
The player himself has now admitted to the same, and talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, believes the weight on his shoulders will now be lifted.
Time will tell how quickly he gets back to the elite marksman he’s always been.
? “Not only has Harry Kane lost a Euros final but also the breakdown with #MCFC.”
? “Kudos to Kane for coming out. I feel he’s suffered and not dealt with it mentally.”
? “He’ll feel relaxed now!”
Trevor Sinclair praises Harry Kane and believes he will feel relaxed now. ? pic.twitter.com/6edL5VP1ze
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 12, 2021