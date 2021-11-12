There aren’t too many attackers that get the better of Liverpool and England star, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has been a fixture both at international and club level ever since breaking into the Reds first team under Jurgen Klopp.

A high level of consistency has seen to it that any pretenders to his throne will have to wait in the queue for some time yet.

Only a serious injury is likely to derail his stay on the right side of a solid defence, simply because there isn’t anyone who comes close to him at this point.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

One player who did give him nightmares, however, was former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard. The Belgian has proved a tricky customer for many, with Alexander-Arnold heaping praise upon his contemporary.

“Eden Hazard, yeah. The best [opponent] by probably a little bit of a distance,” he said on Prime Video Sport.

“Maybe De Bruyne, but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. [His] speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence – on and off the ball – is unreal

More Stories / Latest News Xavi hoping to tie up another potential Barcelona reunion as the Catalan club gets the band back together Video: Martin Keown raises valid point concerning why Newcastle aren’t being spoken about in the same tones as Norwich FA willing to offer Gareth Southgate bumper new deal to keep him from the clutches of Premier League clubs

It appears likely that Hazard could be on his way out of Real Madrid, and if he were to make a move back to the Premier League, Trent will have to be on his guard once again.