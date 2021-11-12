There aren’t too many attackers that get the better of Liverpool and England star, Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right-back has been a fixture both at international and club level ever since breaking into the Reds first team under Jurgen Klopp.
A high level of consistency has seen to it that any pretenders to his throne will have to wait in the queue for some time yet.
Only a serious injury is likely to derail his stay on the right side of a solid defence, simply because there isn’t anyone who comes close to him at this point.
One player who did give him nightmares, however, was former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard. The Belgian has proved a tricky customer for many, with Alexander-Arnold heaping praise upon his contemporary.
“Eden Hazard, yeah. The best [opponent] by probably a little bit of a distance,” he said on Prime Video Sport.
“Maybe De Bruyne, but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. [His] speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence – on and off the ball – is unreal
It appears likely that Hazard could be on his way out of Real Madrid, and if he were to make a move back to the Premier League, Trent will have to be on his guard once again.