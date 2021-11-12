(Video) Arsenal midfielder scores in country’s latest World Cup qualifier

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has gifted his country, Egypt, a lifeline during Friday night’s World Cup Qualifier against Angola.

Egypt looked set to go into the half-time break trailing 2-0.

However, with just seconds left in the game’s first half, the Gunners’ defensive midfielder popped up in his opponent’s box to guide home a perfectly placed shot.

Although losing in their latest qualifying fixture, Egypt is leading Group F and should still seal qualification to next year’s Qatar World Cup.

