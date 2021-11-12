(Video) Harry Kane doubles England’s lead vs. Albania with impossible-to-miss header

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite being heavily criticised for his team selection, England manager Gareth Southgate has once again proven his doubters wrong.

After taking a rapid lead against Albania in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier, thanks to a bullet header from Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire, the Three Lions have quickly doubled their lead.

MORE: (Video) Harry Maguire opens England scoring with perfect guided header vs. Albania

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Harry Maguire opens England scoring with perfect guided header vs. Albania
(Video) Arsenal midfielder scores in country’s latest World Cup qualifier
Ronald Koeman set for swift return to management as Rangers consider Dutchman

Midfield duo Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson combined expertly before Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane nodded home an impossible-to-miss header.

As things stand, England now leads 2-0 and will almost certainly qualify for next year’s Qatar World Cup.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.