(Video) Harry Kane doubles England’s lead vs. Albania with impossible-to-miss header

Despite being heavily criticised for his team selection, England manager Gareth Southgate has once again proven his doubters wrong.

After taking a rapid lead against Albania in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier, thanks to a bullet header from Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire, the Three Lions have quickly doubled their lead.

Midfield duo Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson combined expertly before Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane nodded home an impossible-to-miss header.

As things stand, England now leads 2-0 and will almost certainly qualify for next year’s Qatar World Cup.

