(Video) Harry Maguire opens England scoring with perfect guided header vs. Albania

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has given Gareth Southgate’s England an early lead in Friday night’s latest World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Southgate, who has recently been tipped to sign a two-year contract extension (Telegraph), has watched on as his Three Lions have started Friday’s game in an emphatic fashion.

After being awarded a free-kick around 40-yards from Albania’s goal, Chelsea full-back Reece James whipped in a pin-point ball that Maguire gladly tucked home.

