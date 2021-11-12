Arsenal captain and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his initial reaction to hearing Tottenham Hotspur’s new managerial appointment.

Antonio Conte was announced as Tottenham Hotspur’s new boss last week, and has so far picked up a 3-2 over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League and a goalless draw against Everton.

However, despite Conte’s impressive managerial record, including winning league titles with Chelsea and Inter in the 2016/17 and 2020/21 season’s respectively, Aubameyang expressed total indifference towards the appointment.

? "What were your first thoughts when you heard Antonio Conte would be Spurs manager?"@Auba ? "I don't care." ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keeps it nice and simple when asked for his opinion on Tottenham's new boss pic.twitter.com/NH2CwJUnUR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

The Arsenal striker has rediscovered some of his better form at the start of this season, scoring seven goals and providing two more in 11 appearances so far this season, guiding Arsenal back up the table to challenge for a place in the top four.