(Video) Jorginho blasts Italy penalty skyward vs. Switzerland

Chelsea midfielder and 2021 Ballon d’Or nominee Joringho has failed to give Italy the lead during their latest World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland, on Friday night.

The usually reliable playmaker was gifted the perfect opportunity to fire Gli Azzurri into a 2-1 lead during Friday’s latest round of qualifying fixtures.

After stepping up to take the spot-kick, Jorginho failed to beat goalkeeper Yan Sommer and instead, saw his effort rocket well over the bar.

Pictures courtesy of TFX En Direct

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

