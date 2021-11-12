(Video) Kane and Henderson combine expertly as Liverpool skipper finishes off tika-taka England move

England is three nill up inside the first 30-minutes in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have been absolutely rampant during the game’s opening stages.

After Manchester United centre-back, Harry Maguire opened the match’s scoring with a perfectly guided header, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane then doubled the country’s lead.

However, after getting on the scoresheet himself, Kane then turned provider for teammate Jordan Henderson, who finished off an excellent passage of play.

Still with an hour to play – this one could be anything.

