England captain Harry Kane marked the national team’s final home game at Wembley with a perfect hat-trick.

Kane completed his hat-trick with an acrobatic finish from a corner that put England 5-0 up against visitors Albania.

As it stands England will all but secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will take place in November next year.

You can watch the full video of Kane’s third goal below.

Pictures courtesy of ITV

Kane also became the new record holder for he most goals scored for England in competitive international fixtures with 39 goals in competitive fixtures. Kane has also drawn level overall with Jimmy Greaves on 44 goals.

