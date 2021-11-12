(Video) Kane smashes in England’s fourth as Three Lions roar towards Qatar 2022

He’s had his critics so far this season – but Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has certainly appeared to be back to his scintillating best during Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are putting on an attacking masterclass in front of a packed Wembley Stadium.

Coming into the game, although they already held a commanding lead over the rest of their qualifying group, England is now destined to be in next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Following earlier goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, Kane has notched a brace for himself, with his latest and England’s fourth coming by way of a smashed effort from close range.