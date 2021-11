Brazil and Colombia had yet to concede a goal as both had their share of chances, but neither was about to convert to open the scoring until the middle of the second half.

Colombia did their best to clear the ball out of their zone, but Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos killed the clearance. Then the 27-year-old found his PSG teammate Neymar Jr. who had a one-touch pass to Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Paquetá, and the 24-year-old beat David Ospina for the opening goal.