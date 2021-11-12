In just over a week’s time, Eddie Howe will have his first proper taste of what it’s like to manage Newcastle United.

Fortunately for the Magpies, the new man in charge has had the international break to help get his message across, and to weed out those players who aren’t necessarily to his liking.

The fact remains, however, that they do only have five points to their name, the same as Norwich City, and haven’t yet won a game.

TalkSPORT pundit, Martin Keown, has therefore raised a valid point by asking why Newcastle aren’t being written off in the same way that the Canaries are.