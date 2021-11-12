Video: Neymar avoids a red card following a chest bump with referee

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr. isn’t one to hide his emotions to a referee that doesn’t feel he is calling a game up to his standards. However, in Brazil’s match against Colombia, the 29-year-old might have gotten away with a reaction that could’ve resulted in a red card.

Following a stoppage in play, the PSG man went up to the referee and bumped into him while shouting. The Brazil international can be thankful that the referee didn’t decide to make an example out of him and pull out a red and give Colombia the man advantage.

Neymar would play a role in the match’s lone goal, so Brazil breathed a sigh of relief to have kept their superstar on the pitch.