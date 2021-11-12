Video: Pitch invader celebrates with Neymar as Brazil qualifies for the World Cup

Brazil is the first South American nation to book their ticket for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year following their 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Nonetheless, it seems as though the supporters at the Neo Química Arena were more excited than the players that the Seleção has another shot at ending their World Cup drought next year.

Following the win over Colombia, a pitch invader made his way to Neymar Jr., who assisted on the lone goal in the match, and celebrated with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar as he hugged him while lifting the 29-year-old off the ground.

Security would break up the incident, and it seemed as though it was no big deal for Neymar, who went on to talk with his teammates.