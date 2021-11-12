(Video) Roy Keane brutally rips into Man United star following ’embarrassing’ England celebration

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire was on target for England during Friday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

The commanding defender opened the scoring for the Three Lions after perfectly guiding home a header following a delightful cross from Jordan Henderson.

After seeing the back of Albania’s net ripple, Maguire then ran towards the gleeful England fans, who are in attendance inside Wembley Stadium, with his hands to his ears – signalling that he is silencing his critics who have berated his recent club performances.

Pictures courtesy of ITV

However, despite England thrashing Albania 5-0 at half-time, ITV pundit and former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, wasted no time in dishing out some harsh words for the Red Devils’ skipper.

Speaking about Maguire’s first-half goal celebration, Keane said: “He thinks he’s shutting the critics up.

“But I think It’s embarrassing.

“He’s been a disgrace the last couple of months for Man Utd.

“He thinks if he scores there, he’s going to shut his critics up. Embarrassing.”

