Scotland have gone one step closer to securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup after going 1-0 up against Moldova.

Nathan Patterson scored his first ever Scotland goal to put his nation within touching distance of the next stage for qualifying for the World Cup proper, somewhere they have not been since France 1998.

You can watch the full video below.

BOOM ? Nathan Patterson puts Scotland in front against Moldova! Moldova 0-1 Scotland ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/1UZ2OQTinY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2021

The second half is currently underway in Moldova, and Scotland know that victory tonight will see them through to the play-off stage of World Cup qualifying.