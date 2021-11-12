(Video) Scotland go one step closer to World Cup qualification after goal against Moldova

Scotland have gone one step closer to securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup after going 1-0 up against Moldova.

Nathan Patterson scored his first ever Scotland goal to put his nation within touching distance of the next stage for qualifying for the World Cup proper, somewhere they have not been since France 1998.

The second half is currently underway in Moldova, and Scotland know that victory tonight will see them through to the play-off stage of World Cup qualifying.

