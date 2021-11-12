Arsenal academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe made his England debut against Albania.

The 21-year-old came on in the 77th minute for wing-back Reece James, who was likely being substituted as a precaution to an earlier head injury he sustained while defending.

You can watch the full video below.

Smith Rowe has been in good form for Arsenal this season and had arguably been deserving of a call up to the senior national team.

However, he was initially overlooked by Gareth Southgate but was later called up after injuries were confirmed for Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse.