Arsenal academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe made his England debut against Albania.
The 21-year-old came on in the 77th minute for wing-back Reece James, who was likely being substituted as a precaution to an earlier head injury he sustained while defending.
You can watch the full video below.
What a moment for @Arsenal's @emilesmithrowe ????????#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/PqLHcnPemQ
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2021
Smith Rowe has been in good form for Arsenal this season and had arguably been deserving of a call up to the senior national team.
However, he was initially overlooked by Gareth Southgate but was later called up after injuries were confirmed for Marcus Rashford and James Ward-Prowse.