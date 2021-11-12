First there were rumours of a return to Barcelona for former right-back, Dani Alves, albeit they appear to have come to nothing at this stage.

Now another ex-Barca player from their golden period has apparently been linked with a return to the club, and he is, apparently, very well thought of by new manager, Xavi Hernandez.

According to a tweet from Portuguese transfer expert, Pedro Almeida, Xavi has already been speaking with Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, regarding Liverpool midfield star, Thiago Alcantara.

The player hasn’t made quite the impact expected on Merseyside and is likely to jump at the chance of a return to the club where he made his name.

It is debatable as to why Barcelona might want him in the first place, however.

Whilst no one can dispute his talent as long as he stays fit, Barca just don’t need any more midfielders, let alone one that’s injury prone, however much experience he could bring to the squad.

That’s unless there are plans afoot to trim that area of the squad which aren’t yet public knowledge.