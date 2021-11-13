Arsenal and Spurs interested in £30m Juventus attacker

Juventus have to be creative when it comes to ways to raise funds. The Italian giants would like to be in the running for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but with decimated finances, the club will have to sell before they buy. According to recent reports, one of the players expected to be sacrificed is winger Dejan Kulusevski, who is wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from TuttoJuve, who claims the Swedish attacker would be allowed to leave Turin, so long as an offer of around £30m (€35m) is made.

Kulusevski, 25, joined Juventus at the beginning of 2020 following a £31.5m move from domestic rivals Atalanta.

Since then, the winger struggled to cement a place in ‘The Old Lady’s’ first team which was echoed by the fact he spent the first six months out on loan with Parma.

Although now back with Juventus’ first-team, the 25-year-old’s time at the Allianz Stadium has continued in much the same way after starting just two Serie A matches, so far this season.

Set to be offloaded as the Italian giants plot an audacious swoop for Vlahovic, Kulusevki could find that his long-term future lies within England’s top-flight.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to battle it out with either club prepared to make an offer that would likely be enough to prompt Juventus into sanctioning a sale.

When it comes to having an upper hand, given the recent appointment of Antonio Conte, a manager with proven experience in Italy, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur would undoubtedly be a tough destination to turn down.