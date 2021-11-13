Despite Chelsea being the reigning European champions and the team that are currently sat atop the Premier League, there will be a handful of players that are still unhappy with their lot.

Lack of game time is generally the issue, as well as the subsequent inability to take advantage of any time spent on the pitch, as if validating Thomas Tuchel’s decision to leave them out in the first place.

One player that has again been underwhelming this season for the Blues is German international Timo Werner.

Signed by Frank Lampard, Chelsea have never seen anywhere close to Werner’s best.

Help may finally be at hand, however, even if it might only be in the form of a loan move.

According to MARCA, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the player’s situation, and could come calling in the January transfer window.

Assuming that such a scenario does come to pass, Werner would be mad to turn down the Catalan club’s overtures, given that he would be ideally suited to their way of playing and, in a World Cup year, would arguably resurrect his career at club level.