There are away trips and then there are proper away trips.

It’s often said that true football fans will travel to the ends of the earth to watch their team in action, and for one group of supporters, that could literally be coming true.

The Coupe de France is contested not only by teams in France itself, but also by territories that are technically still part of France.

These include French Polynesia, the Reunion Islands off the coast of Africa, Martinique in the West Indies and French Guiana in South America as well as others.

On Saturday night, Trelissac FC, who are from the Dordogne region, will face undoubtedly the team who’ve travelled the furthest ever in the cup.

According to the Daily Star, AS Venus are based on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, and as a result of making it to the seventh round, will have to travel over 16,000km to fulfil their cup obligations.

Were they to pull off one of the shocks of the round, they could end up with a Ligue 1 club making the reverse trip.