Xavi Hernandez has already set about turning Barcelona into a team he can be proud of and, as a result, that the supporters will be equally as enamoured by.

One of his decisions has come straight out of left-field with the news that his former colleague, Dani Alves, is returning to Camp Nou.

The news was confirmed on Friday on the official FC Barcelona website.

Although signing a 38-year-old to help restore the club to its former glories might seem a strange decision on the face of it, it actually makes a lot of sense and for a number of reasons.

Firstly, as a dressing room presence, Alves’ manner and attitude is a sure fire winner for Xavi. As the most decorated footballer in history, he will command respect from his contemporaries.

As he showed at the recent Olympic Games final, he’s lost none of his natural fitness either, so he’s not just turning up for a big pay day.

With the World Cup final a year away, keeping himself fit and playing in a top European league gives him the best chance of a swan song in Qatar.