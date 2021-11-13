There’s not an awful lot that Thomas Tuchel has got wrong at Chelsea since taking over at Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year.

The German has kept the swashbuckling attacking nature of the side intact, but added some depth and steel to the defence.

With such an incredibly efficient starting XI, it’s become difficult for so-called fringe players to make their mark in the side when given their sporadic opportunities.

One of those who has suffered the most since Tuchel’s appointment is former Ajax talent, Hakim Ziyech. He has barely had a look in.

According to Bild, cited by Mirror, the player is now keen to get a move away from west London, with Borussia Dortmund thought to be considering tabling a bid in the January window.

Given that Tuchel doesn’t seem any closer to promising Ziyech he’ll get an extended stay in the side, a move would appear to make sense for both parties.

The only potential issue is one of squad depth if the Moroccan is allowed to leave, however, he can’t be allowed to just rot on the bench as it’s ultimately hurting the club as much as the player.