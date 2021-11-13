It’s scarcely believable how utterly stupid people can be sometimes, but Dwight Yorke’s apparent annoyance at not being considered for the Aston Villa manager’s role really takes the biscuit.

The former Villa front man clearly believes that his association with the Villains was enough to get him through the door and to the interview stage at the very least.

Talking to Sky Sports, Yorke noted that despite having a reasonable relationship with Villa’s majority shareholder, Wes Edens, he didn’t receive a call back from Edens after making a pitch for the manager’s job.

Frankly, why would he expect to receive a call?

MORE: Liverpool’s mini Messi

Yorke hasn’t been properly involved with the game since 2010 when he completed his Level B coaching badge.

He doesn’t even hold the right qualifications to be considered for the role, and he admitted during a video chat with the broadcaster that he probably needs to gain experience elsewhere.

Up against someone like Steven Gerrard, who has more than proved his capabilities with Rangers, Yorke’s candidacy was a non-starter.

More Stories / Latest News Surprise new favourite for Norwich City manager’s job as Frank Lampard pulls out of the running Wolverhampton Wanderers should accept whatever deal Valencia are offering for Adama Traore Sevilla won’t entertain selling Kounde in January but Chelsea and Manchester United could have more success with a summer bid

It’s really no use bleating about the fact that Edens wasn’t going to waste his time on a phone call that would’ve gone nowhere.