Once the transfer window opens for business in about six weeks time, it will be interesting to see how successful Newcastle United will be.

Clubs are almost certain to put a premium on their players knowing that the Magpies have money to spend.

Whether that means they’ll be hamstrung in getting the players they want will only be seen once they make their first moves in the market.

Perhaps no one should really too surprised that Howe appears to be doing the groundwork already for players he knows well.

According to 90Min cited by The Sun, Manchester City star, Nathan Ake, and Bournemouth pair, Lloyd Kelly and Jefferson Lerma, could be the first names through the door at St. James’ Park.

With all due respect, the trio probably aren’t the calibre of player that the Toon Army were expecting.

However, Amanda Staveley has already made it clear that Newcastle are a long-term project for her and her fellow directors.

In due course, as long as the club are heading in the right direction, the big-name players will come.

Patience is a virtue that everyone connected with Newcastle need to employ now.