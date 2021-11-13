As Wales prepare to host Belarus on Saturday night, for one player, it will be a very special moment indeed.

Gareth Bale will take to the field on the occasion of his 100th cap for his national team.

The Real Madrid star has been front and centre in all of Wales’ biggest recent moments, and to earn 100 caps is a staggering achievement.

One that has been recognised by talkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, who suggested that Bale’s ascent to the top of the Welsh footballing tree has been ‘effortless.’