Another England hat-trick for Harry Kane on Friday night saw him draw level for total goals scored for his country with another legendary Tottenham Hotspur striker, Jimmy Greaves.

Kane now has 44 goals to his name, just four behind Gary Lineker, five behind Sir Bobby Charlton and nine shy of current all-time record holder, Wayne Rooney.

Unless serious injury ensures an extended absence from the Three Lions, there isn’t too much doubt that Kane will soon be sitting atop that particular scoring tree, perhaps even as soon as the end of next year’s World Cup.

Thus far, his goals to games ratio far exceeds any of his contemporaries (bar Greaves) and even the likes of Alan Shearer who is often referred to as England’s greatest-ever centre-forward.

So far it’s only taken Kane six years and eight months to acquire his 44 goals per transfermarkt, compared to eight years for Greaves (though he played less games), seven years and a month for Lineker to reach his total, 12 years and a month for Sir Bobby and 12 years and nine months for Rooney to plunder his 53.

Even Shearer took eight years and four months to get his 30 goals.

It’s about time that Kane was acknowledged as one of the best of all time.