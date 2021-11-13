Occasionally there’s a moment in a football match or training that’s so good that you just have to stand and applaud what you’ve just seen.

Think Paolo di Canio’s volley for West Ham against Wimbledon or David Beckham’s goal from the halfway line against the same team.

Now Paris Saint-Germain and France striker, Kylian Mbappe, can join that particular hall of fame after an absolutely sensational finish in training with the French team.

As the ball is crossed in, Mbappe turns his back on it and powers it home via his backheel. Stunning.