Jack Grealish caught cheating on childhood sweetheart with 'Inbetweeners' star

Manchester City
Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has reportedly been arranging secret dates with popular actress Emily Atack.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Britain’s most expensive footballer has been doing the dirty on his long-time girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

Attwood and Grealish have been together since they were both in school and although the talented footballer has grown to become one of the world’s most iconic footballers, the pair’s relationship appeared to hold firm.

That was however until these latest reports suggested the Manchester City wide-man has been hooking up with Atack behind Attwood’s back.

Emily Atack in The Inbetweeners (pictures courtesy of Channel 4)

According to sources, the pair’s secret relationship is the ‘talk of the dressing’ room, with Grealish rumoured to be ‘smitten’ on the former ‘The Inbetweeners’ actress.

Another source reportedly said: “Emily watched Jack in the Euros and thought he was fit. And for his part, Jack has been a fan of hers since she starred as Charlotte ‘Big Jugs’ Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners.

“They started DMing on Instagram before swapping numbers, and taking it on to WhatsApp and FaceTime.

“Jack’s been calling her almost every day and has been pretty open about it.

“They’ve become really good mates, are FaceTiming loads and he’s like a little puppy dog around her.

“It’s very sweet. They have a real laugh together.”

It has been claimed that the pair have met on at least two occasions since September.

