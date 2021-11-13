It’s unlike Jamie Carragher to be so salty but he’s clearly unhappy at never having won a Premier League title during his time with Liverpool.

A stalwart at the back for the Reds, he won every other title available during what turned out to be a trophy-laden career, but the one he obviously wanted is the one that remained tantalisingly out of his grasp.

Now he’s gone on the attack and blamed a handful of players for the fact that he ended his career without that longed-for English top-flight championship.

“We finished second in 2001/02, and on the back of the 2002 World Cup – we bought three players that summer (El Hadji Diouf, Salif Diao and Bruno Cheyrou) and they were all failures. The team didn’t work and it went backwards,” he said on Sky Sports’ Off Script.

“The same happened in 2009 with Rafa Benitez – we came to Old Trafford and won 4-1, really pushed United close, finished second, and then in the summer we lost Xabi Alonso and bought Alberto Aquilani and Glen Johnson.”

It’s clearly somehow escaped his attention that it isn’t just three players that win you titles, and perhaps Carra could do with being a little bit more introspective before he looks to shift the blame onto others.

The bottom line is Liverpool simply weren’t good enough until Jurgen Klopp got them over the line.