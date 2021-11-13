Man United set to open contract talks with veteran

Although this season has so far been largely underwhelming for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, one player who has continued to stand out has been veteran goalkeeper David De Gea.

Despite receiving criticism over the course of the last few seasons, the Spanish shot-stopper has been in fine form during the opening stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

In fact, according to recent reports, so impressive has the experienced goalkeeper been that the Red Devils’ hierarchy is planning to open contract talks.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes reporter Ekrem Konur, who has sensationally claimed Manchester United are preparing to offer the Spain international a new deal.

Although De Gea has just 18-months left on his contract, Manchester United do retain an option to trigger a one-year extension.

Therefore, should the Red Devils opt to keep hold of the talented keeper until 2024, De Gea would then be 34-years-old so it does seem strange that they would be considering renewing his deal now.

Nevertheless, should these latest reports be anything to go by – a new contract could be on the horizon for De Gea, who, prior to the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, was his club’s highest earner, picking up just shy of £20m-per year (Spotrac).