He’s a staple football pundit for Sky Sports and ITV Sport these days, but Roy Keane is treading a very fine line now.

From a career standpoint, the former Manchester United captain is virtually peerless. With the possible exception of Patrick Vieira at Arsenal, there was no one as competitive, as combative and who had so much desire and will to win.

However, as a pundit, the grumpy old man act is becoming very tiresome and boring now.

In terms of being able to analyse certain scenarios, Keane’s skills aren’t a patch on his former club colleague’s Gary Neville’s.

Digging out a different player each week – on Friday night it was Harry Maguire when playing for England – is embarrassing in the extreme.

Even any comedic value has gone out of watching him because there is no general substance to his rants these days.

If Sky aren’t careful, subscribers will start switching off in their droves.