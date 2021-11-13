It’s a damning indictment on Frank Lampard’s character that he apparently felt he wouldn’t be able to turn Norwich City’s fortunes around and, subsequently, wasn’t offered a position it was thought he was favourite for.

The Sun detail that whomever ends up getting the role will have no money to spend in January, and that has arguably had a part to play in Lampard’s thinking.

Like so many others, he has become a ‘chequebook’ manager, throwing money at problems in the hope they’ll go away.

When there’s no money to spend, he has little else to offer by way of managerial acumen, and not wanting to be found out has to have played a part in his thinking.

MORE: Liverpool’s mini Messi

As a result of such a surprising turn of events, former Aston Villa manager, Dean Smith, sacked just over a week ago, could be set for an immediate return to the English top-flight.

He will be under the same restrictions as Lampard would’ve been, but that’s unlikely to faze him should he accept the role.

More Stories / Latest News Former Man United star Roy Keane’s grumpy old man act is boring and outdated Harry Kane’s incredible rate of scoring for England will soon see him overhaul Wayne Rooney’s record Dwight Yorke’s application for the Aston Villa manager’s role was always doomed to failure and he’s an idiot if he couldn’t see that

Rock bottom of the Premier League, there seems little hope for the Canaries at this point in terms of staying up, but with the right man in charge and a decent work ethic in place, there’s plenty of time left in the season to work a miracle.