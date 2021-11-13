It’s a damning indictment on Frank Lampard’s character that he apparently felt he wouldn’t be able to turn Norwich City’s fortunes around and, subsequently, wasn’t offered a position it was thought he was favourite for.
The Sun detail that whomever ends up getting the role will have no money to spend in January, and that has arguably had a part to play in Lampard’s thinking.
Like so many others, he has become a ‘chequebook’ manager, throwing money at problems in the hope they’ll go away.
When there’s no money to spend, he has little else to offer by way of managerial acumen, and not wanting to be found out has to have played a part in his thinking.
As a result of such a surprising turn of events, former Aston Villa manager, Dean Smith, sacked just over a week ago, could be set for an immediate return to the English top-flight.
He will be under the same restrictions as Lampard would’ve been, but that’s unlikely to faze him should he accept the role.
Rock bottom of the Premier League, there seems little hope for the Canaries at this point in terms of staying up, but with the right man in charge and a decent work ethic in place, there’s plenty of time left in the season to work a miracle.
been the same since chase left , no manager can wave a magic wand , no money no premier league experience in the squad … when are delia and co going to realise this it is not rocket science .
you can not build a house with a spoon !!!!