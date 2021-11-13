You can’t keep a good man down it seems, and just six days after his sacking by Aston Villa, Dean Smith has been officially offered the vacant Norwich City manager’s role.

According to the Daily Mail, although there is not complete agreement on all aspects, that’s expected to be a formality.

News of Smith’s expected hire isn’t likely to surprise too many within the game. Well respected by his peers, being sacked on the back of a five-game losing run does appear a little knee-jerk from the Villa hierarchy.

It’s believed he’ll take his former Villa No.2 Craig Shakespeare to Carrow Road too.

Clearly, there is an awful lot of work to be done to get the Canaries confident and challenging again.

The aim will be to try and keep the club in the Premier League, however much of a big ask that seems at the moment.

Only five goals scored would appear to show that Norwich’s attack is Smith’s most pressing need to fix.

Having said that, they also have the worst defensive record so his first few weeks in the position could be something of a firefighting exercise.

If he’s able to stabilise the club and pick up a few weeks the outlook could be a lot brighter in a few weeks time.