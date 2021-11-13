Pochettino considering leaving PSG in 2023 as Argentine eyes Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly considering leaving Paris-Saint Germain once his contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Argentine tactician is open to returning to the Premier League.

Prior to taking the reins at Paris-Saint Germain earlier this year, Pochettino, 49, was out of work for two years following his dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite eventually being relieved of his duties by Daniel Levy, Pochettino’s time in London will be remembered as a great success.

Establishing Tottenham Hotspur as regular top four finishers, the 49-year-old also guided them to within touching distance of the Premier League title in 2016, as well as a Champions League final in 2019.

Now in Paris, the South American is blessed with managing a squad that is bursting with attacking talent, including Neymar Jnr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

However, it would appear that managing some of the sport’s biggest offensive threats is not something Pochettino is too keen to continue doing following suggestions he would like to one day soon return to England’s top-flight.

Of course, it goes without saying, links have naturally been drawn to succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Although we understand that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has already spoken with Manchester United and agreed to take over from the Norwegian, the Red Devils will surely find themselves tempted by the impending availability of Pochettino.