Jules Kounde is one of European football’s most sought-after central defenders and with good reason.

The 23-year-old has long displayed a maturity to his game that belies his young age, and it’s clear that, with respect to his current employers, Sevilla, he needs to be playing for an elite club.

Moreover, according to MARCA, the Andalusians need to make a big sale by next summer, and with Kounde’s release clause at a reported €80m, he would be the obvious choice to be moved on.

The Spanish outlet note Manchester United’s interest, not forgetting that Chelsea appeared primed to make a bid for his services in the last summer window.

Whomever is successful in persuading both Kounde and Sevilla to do business, they will be getting a defensive exponent at the very highest level.

Given the level of his performances to date, and the fact that he is theoretically still some years away from his peak as a footballer, even at €80m Kounde could be considered a bargain.

If the Premier League is to be his destination, Man United arguably need his services more than Chelsea, and it would see him partner with Raphael Varane at club level as well as internationally, but the Blues are a much more attractive proposition at this point.