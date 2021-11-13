Steven Gerrard set to raid former club as Englishman targets first Aston Villa signing

Newly unveiled Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen to be reunited with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Record, who has claimed the former Liverpool captain is keen to bring Kamara, 26, to the Midlands.

Gerrard, 41, succeeded Dean Smith at Villa Park earlier this week leaving behind him an incredible two-and-a-half-year stint with Scottish side Rangers.

With Gerrard now in charge of the Villians, first on the agenda could be deciding which signings to make once the January window opens in six weeks time.

Despite the recent change of managers, Aston Villa is understood to have a long-standing interest in the Finland international with scouts watching him closely in recent times.

Kamara, who is a former Arsenal academy graduate, has spent the last four years plying his trade in Scotland’s top-flight, initially with Dundee, before joining the Gers in 2019.

After being let go by the Gunners, it would be fair to assume that Kamara will feel like he has a point to prove back in England and that could put Aston Villa in good stead when it comes to trying to secure his signature.