Super-agent working with Man United to secure incredible Solskjaer successor

Manchester United would like Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite admiring several managers, including former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, as we exclusively reported earlier this week, the Red Devils’ first-choice candidate is Rodgers.

We understand that Rodgers and people working with him have already met with Manchester United’s hierarchy and verbally agreed to take the Old Trafford hot seat.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Sun, who have claimed that a ‘leading agent’ is continuing to meet with Manchester United in order to help them find a solution regarding their soon-to-be-vacant manager’s position.

The Sun claim that the Red Devils have been informed that they will be able to get Rodgers out of Leicester City.

We reported that there are ongoing discussions over whether or not the Northern Irishman would succeed Solskjaer mid-term or wait until the end of the season.

CaughtOffside now understands that Solskjaer is aware of the meetings happening inside the club with his position becoming increasingly untenable by the day.